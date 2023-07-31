Alvin Kamara plans to tell his side of the story to Roger Goodell before suspension

There has been a lot of talk surrounding New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s legal situation this offseason and how many games he will have to miss because of it due to an NFL suspension. It does not appear that Kamara intends to go down without a fight, though, as, per NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan, he plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and share his side of the story.

Duncan added a quote from Kamara from earlier this week, “I’ll talk to you all on Aug. 2 after I talk to (Goodell).” That would suggest that this planned meeting with Goodell will happen in the coming days.

This comes after Kamara agreed to plea no contest to a misdemeanor charge earlier in July for his role in the Las Vegas fight, avoiding any felony charges that many believed were on the way. Now, Kamara will head to Goodell to try and lessen whatever suspension is on the way.

