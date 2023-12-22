Alvin Kamara by the numbers against Rams

Los Angeles (8-7) defeated New Orleans (7-8), 30-22, Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California during Week 16.

Former Vol Alvin Kamara recorded 19 rushing yards, five receptions and 16 receiving yards for the Saints.

Kamara played at Tennessee from 2015-16. He transferred to Tennessee from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Kamara was a third-round selection by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL draft (No. 67 overall).

He was named 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

New Orleans will next play on Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay. Kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers is slated for 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire