Alvin Kamara by the numbers against Chicago

New Orleans (5-4) defeated Chicago (2-7), 24-17, Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Former Vol Alvin Kamara totaled 26 rushing yards on nine rushing attempts and four receptions for 44 yards against Chicago.

Kamara played for Tennessee from 2015-16 under head coach Butch Jones. He transferred to Tennessee from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Kamara was a third-round selection by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL draft (No. 67 overall).

He was named 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

New Orleans next plays on Sunday at Minnesota. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

