Alvin Kamara is the NFL’s scrimmage yards king through Week 7
Let’s hope everyone else is content playing for second place, because it doesn’t look like anyone will catch Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The Offensive Player of the Year candidate leads the NFL with 824 yards from scrimmage through seven weeks, and he’s played just in six games after resting during the Saints’ bye. Defenses haven’t had answers for Kamara, whether he’s attacking them through the air or on the ground . He’s averaging more than 137 scrimmage yards per game, the highest number of his career. It puts him on pace for 2,197 total yards of offense if he can keep it up through 16 games