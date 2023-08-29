Alvin Kamara’s NFL-mandated suspension starts now. Here’s when he’ll return

Tuesday’s NFL deadline didn’t just trigger a massive wave of roster cuts around the league — it also signaled the start of suspensions for many players, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season due to his involvement in a Las Vegas beating last February that left a man severely injured.

Kamara has since settled the criminal and civil court cases that were brought against him, and with the legal process concluded the NFL head office in New York was free to issue its own discipline. He is no longer allowed at the facility or in communication with the team until his three-game suspension has concluded.

So when will he return? Kamara will miss the Saints’ season opener with the Tennessee Titans as well as their Week 2 prime-time game with the Carolina Panthers, and a Week 3 road game at historic Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. However, he’ll be free to rejoin the team as soon as that third and final game is in the books: as soon as Monday, Sept. 25.

Maybe Kamara will be waiting for the team at the airport just like his close friend and former teammate Mark Ingram II was when he returned from his own suspension back in 2018. Either way, he’ll be available to suit up in a game as soon as Week 4’s home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so mark your calendars accordingly.

