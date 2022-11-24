Alvin Kamara misses Thursday practice with illness

To have a chance to win against the 49ers in San Francisco, the Saints will need all the help they can get. There’s a question as to whether they’ll get any help from star running back Alvin Kamara.

After fully practicing without any designation on Wednesday, Kamara missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

The rules require no further information than that.

Eleven other players appeared on the Thursday injury report. Not practicing were safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

Limited in practice were defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), running back Mark Ingram (knee), and receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).

Tackle James Hurst (concussion) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) fully participated.

On Friday, we’ll learn more about Kamara’s status, including whether he’ll have one of the three labels that can apply to injured or ill players (questionable, doubtful, out).

