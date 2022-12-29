Alvin Kamara misses second straight practice

The Eagles got Miles Sanders back at practice on Thursday, but the Saints remained without their top running back.

Alvin Kamara missed his second straight day of practice. A quad injury and personal reasons are listed as the reasons why he was not present.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) were also out of practice on Thursday. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) was out on Wednesday, but returned for a limited workout.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), safety Justin Evans (shoulder), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were the other limited participants for New Orleans.

