Alvin Kamara missed the cut for NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list for first time

With NFL Network releasing their Top 100 players of 2023 list, they also announced those who just missed the cut. Among those players is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who comes in at No. 103. That’s behind his new teammate Jamaal Williams, who ranks at No. 95.

That is a large drop from last season where Kamara came in at No. 51. This will be the first time that Kamara has missed the top 100. He debuted at No. 20 as a rookie and has two finishes at No. 14, for 2019 and 2021.

Kamara missing the cut comes after a career-low of just four total touchdowns last season. I would say that it is fair to see him drop off of the list after a year where it felt like there was a disconnect between him and the offensive staff for a lot of the season, especially in the red zone.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire