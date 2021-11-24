Alvin Kamara out, Mark Ingram questionable for Thanksgiving

The Saints will have to play without running back Alvin Kamara again on Thursday night.

Kamara has missed the last two games with a knee injury and the team ruled him out again on Wednesday. That news came as no surprise since Kamara didn’t practice at all this week and the Saints will have to hope he’s back for their second straight Thursday night game in Week 13.

Mark Ingram joined Kamara in sitting out on Thursday, but he returned on Friday and is listed as questionable to play through his knee injury. If he can’t Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington would be the only backs on the 53-man roster. Josh Adams could also come up from the practice squad.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) have also been ruled out. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) joins Ingram in the limited category.

