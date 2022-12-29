Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles
That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness.
Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) was unavailable while attending to a personal matter, though he’s still expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. We’ll see if he joins the team for Friday’s final practice. Other absences included left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), as well as backup running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were both limited again.
Meanwhile, the Eagles welcomed back star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who practiced on a limited basis after sitting out last week to rest his sprained throwing shoulder. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) was also upgraded to limited practice reps, as was rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion), who practiced fully after previously being limited.
But Philadelphia chose to rest five linemen on each side of the ball to give them a day of limited reps, a group that includes center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and defensive end Brandon Graham. Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph (illness) was also inactive on Thursday.
Here’s the full Week 17 injury report from both the Saints and the Eagles:
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)
DNP
Limited
RT Lane Johnson (groin)
DNP
DNP
CB Avonte Maddox (toe)
DNP
DNP
RB Miles Sanders (knee)
DNP
Limited
WR A.J. Brown (knee)
Limited
Limited
DT Jordan Davis (concussion)
Limited
Full
DT Linval Joseph (illness)
DNP
DT Fletcher Cox (rest)
Limited
LG Landon Dickerson (rest)
Limited
DE Brandon Graham (rest)
Limited
C Jason Kelce (rest)
Limited
RG Isaac Seumalo (rest)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hand)
Full
Full
S Justin Evans (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (ankle)
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
Limited
Limited