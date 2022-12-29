Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles

That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness.

Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) was unavailable while attending to a personal matter, though he’s still expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. We’ll see if he joins the team for Friday’s final practice. Other absences included left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), as well as backup running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were both limited again.

Meanwhile, the Eagles welcomed back star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who practiced on a limited basis after sitting out last week to rest his sprained throwing shoulder. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) was also upgraded to limited practice reps, as was rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion), who practiced fully after previously being limited.

But Philadelphia chose to rest five linemen on each side of the ball to give them a day of limited reps, a group that includes center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and defensive end Brandon Graham. Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph (illness) was also inactive on Thursday.

Here’s the full Week 17 injury report from both the Saints and the Eagles:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP Limited RT Lane Johnson (groin) DNP DNP CB Avonte Maddox (toe) DNP DNP RB Miles Sanders (knee) DNP Limited WR A.J. Brown (knee) Limited Limited DT Jordan Davis (concussion) Limited Full DT Linval Joseph (illness) DNP DT Fletcher Cox (rest) Limited LG Landon Dickerson (rest) Limited DE Brandon Graham (rest) Limited C Jason Kelce (rest) Limited RG Isaac Seumalo (rest) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hand) Full Full S Justin Evans (shoulder) Limited Limited RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal) DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited S Marcus Maye (shoulder) DNP DNP WR Chris Olave (hamstring) Limited Limited LG Andrus Peat (ankle) DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) Limited Limited

