Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles

That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness.

Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) was unavailable while attending to a personal matter, though he’s still expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. We’ll see if he joins the team for Friday’s final practice. Other absences included left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), as well as backup running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were both limited again.

Meanwhile, the Eagles welcomed back star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who practiced on a limited basis after sitting out last week to rest his sprained throwing shoulder. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) was also upgraded to limited practice reps, as was rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion), who practiced fully after previously being limited.

But Philadelphia chose to rest five linemen on each side of the ball to give them a day of limited reps, a group that includes center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and defensive end Brandon Graham. Veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph (illness) was also inactive on Thursday.

Here’s the full Week 17 injury report from both the Saints and the Eagles:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

DNP

Limited

RT Lane Johnson (groin)

DNP

DNP

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DNP

DNP

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

DNP

Limited

WR A.J. Brown (knee)

Limited

Limited

DT Jordan Davis (concussion)

Limited

Full

DT Linval Joseph (illness)

DNP

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

Limited

LG Landon Dickerson (rest)

Limited

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

Limited

C Jason Kelce (rest)

Limited

RG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hand)

Full

Full

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (ankle)

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Limited

Limited

