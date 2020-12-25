Alvin Kamara makes it a very Merry Christmas for Saints, and especially for fantasy players

If you have Alvin Kamara on your fantasy team and are in the title game, you couldn’t have had a better half to start Week 16.

If you’re going against Kamara, well, better luck next season.

Kamara went off against the Minnesota Vikings. His halftime line was remarkable: 96 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also caught a couple of passes for 10 yards.

Kamara got the scoring going on the Christmas Day game against Minnesota with a 40-yard touchdown run. He scored twice more before the end of the half. That tied his career high before halftime. The Vikings defense got embarrassed.

Kamara scored his fourth rushing touchdown in the third quarter. That set a Saints record.

Kamara signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension before this season. He is one of the most explosive, electrifying backs in football. Kamara has the ability to do it all and showed it on Friday. The Saints had some questions about Drew Brees after he came back from injury and struggled — Brees did look better against the Vikings — but New Orleans always knows it has Kamara to carry the offense.

And for fantasy players going for a championship, Kamara’s big first half was a nice Christmas gift.