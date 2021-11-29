Alvin Kamara limited on initial Saints injury report for Week 13 vs. Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys released their first Week 13 injury report on Monday, with big updates on injured running backs Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott along with a crowd of other players. New Orleans welcomed Kamara back to practice on a limited basis, while his teammate Mark Ingram practiced fully. Elliott was also a full participant in Cowboys practice.
Getting Kamara, Ingram, and potentially All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk back this week (all three are dealing with knee injuries) would be huge for a Saints offense that bottomed out without them in Thanksgiving’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Saints also moving towards a change at quarterback from Trevor Siemian to Taysom Hill (who practiced fully despite a foot injury), the next look at their offense will hopefully be wildly different from what we’ve had to get used to.
Here’s what you need to know from Monday’s injury report, which will be updated in the days ahead:
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)
DNP
DE Tarell Basham (chest)
Limited
RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
Full
WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
DNP
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Full
QB Taysom Hill (foot)
Full
CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)
Full
LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)
Full
1
1