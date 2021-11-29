Alvin Kamara limited on initial Saints injury report for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys released their first Week 13 injury report on Monday, with big updates on injured running backs Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott along with a crowd of other players. New Orleans welcomed Kamara back to practice on a limited basis, while his teammate Mark Ingram practiced fully. Elliott was also a full participant in Cowboys practice.

Getting Kamara, Ingram, and potentially All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk back this week (all three are dealing with knee injuries) would be huge for a Saints offense that bottomed out without them in Thanksgiving’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Saints also moving towards a change at quarterback from Trevor Siemian to Taysom Hill (who practiced fully despite a foot injury), the next look at their offense will hopefully be wildly different from what we’ve had to get used to.

Here’s what you need to know from Monday’s injury report, which will be updated in the days ahead:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) DNP DE Tarell Basham (chest) Limited RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) Full WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) DNP DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) DNP LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP RB Alvin Kamara (knee) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Limited RB Mark Ingram (knee) Full QB Taysom Hill (foot) Full CB Paulson Adebo (concussion) Full LB Andrew Doweel (concussion) Full

1

1