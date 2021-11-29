Alvin Kamara limited on initial Saints injury report for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys released their first Week 13 injury report on Monday, with big updates on injured running backs Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott along with a crowd of other players. New Orleans welcomed Kamara back to practice on a limited basis, while his teammate Mark Ingram practiced fully. Elliott was also a full participant in Cowboys practice.

Getting Kamara, Ingram, and potentially All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk back this week (all three are dealing with knee injuries) would be huge for a Saints offense that bottomed out without them in Thanksgiving’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Saints also moving towards a change at quarterback from Trevor Siemian to Taysom Hill (who practiced fully despite a foot injury), the next look at their offense will hopefully be wildly different from what we’ve had to get used to.

Here’s what you need to know from Monday’s injury report, which will be updated in the days ahead:

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle)

DNP

DE Tarell Basham (chest)

Limited

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Full

WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

DNP

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

Full

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

Full

CB Paulson Adebo (concussion)

Full

LB Andrew Doweel (concussion)

Full

