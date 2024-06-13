Alvin Kamara leaves Saints minicamp early amid contract dispute
Alvin Kamara left the final New Orleans Saints minicamp practice early on Thursday. According to reports including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it is related to his contract:
Just spoke to Alvin Kamara's agent Brad Cicala, who confirms Kamara's departure is contract-related. https://t.co/1Ls47eU0do
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024
Kamara’s currently under contract through the 2025 season. According to Saints Wire, the 28-year-old is looking to accelerate contract discussions that are already looming anyway:
Kamara has the highest salary cap hit on the team right now ($18.5 million), most of it coming from his $10.2 million base salary. While he’s technically under contract for 2025, his cap hit skyrockets to $29 million, most of it coming from an unguaranteed $22.4 million base salary. The Saints would extend or release him before paying that, so he’s attempting to force their hand and accelerate the timeline — with the goal being a new deal.