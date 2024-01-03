Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson out of practice Wednesday

The Saints have a chance to win the NFC South this weekend, but they'll need to win in Atlanta and that would be more difficult without a couple of offensive players who missed Wednesday's practice.

Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson both sat out the team's first practice of the week. Kamara left last Sunday's game with an ankle injury while Johnson returned after missing a little time with a chest injury.

Safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee), tackle Landon Young (knee), and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (concussion) were also out of practice for the Saints.

Running back Kendre Miller (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), center Erik McCoy (foot), wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) were listed as limited participants.

The Saints need to beat the Falcons and they need the Buccaneers to lose to the Panthers in order to win the NFC South.