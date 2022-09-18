Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones inactive for Week 2’s Saints vs. Buccaneers game

We’ll credit this decision to an abundance of caution. After initially downplaying the severity of his rib injury, the New Orleans Saints chose to deactivate star running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was a limited participant in their first practice of the week, but was held out thereafter, and it looks like they’ll keep him sidelined on Sunday to give him more time to recover. It’s a long season, and they’re talented enough to win a game here or there without him.

The Saints preemptively ruled out just one player on their injury report, cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), as did the Buccaneers, who ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) due to injury. A few other players were doubtful to play, but traveled with the team to gauge their process on Sunday morning. That group included left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), who was ruled out ahead of time, as well as wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), though wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) will make a go of it.

Last week’s healthy scratches for New Orleans included veteran tight end Nick Vannett, backup defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon, and reserve guard Wyatt Davis. Of that group, Vannett and Davis were inactive again but joined by second-year defensive end Payton Turner with Kpassagnon getting bumped up the depth chart. Here is the full list of inactive players from each team:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players

WR Chris Godwin (injury)

LT Donovan Smith (injury)

WR Julio Jones (injury)

CB Zyon McCollum (injury)

QB Kyle Trask

TE Kyle Rudolph

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

New Orleans Saints inactive players

CB Paulson Adebo (injury)

WR Tre’Quan Smith (injury)

RB Alvin Kamara (injury)

TE Nick Vannett

OL Wyatt Davis

DE Payton Turner

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire