Alvin Kamara isn’t interested in playing anywhere but New Orleans

Alvin Kamara asked about the trade rumors “I’m not interested in playing anywhere else.” H/t @RodWalkerNola for the question. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 30, 2022

After a week of trade arrant rumors circulating around New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, he made it clear of his desire to stay put in New Orleans. Following the Saints’ 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Kamara was asked by NOLA.com columnist Rod Walker if he has been paying attention to the rumors.

Before disputing any knowledge of the rumors or a potential trade itself, the five-time Pro Bowler had a specific message to deliver. “I don’t really plan on playing anywhere else,” Kamara said. Ultimately, Kamara does not have a say in whether or not the organization makes the choice to trade him. But his desire to stay in New Orleans is notable. Especially at a time when fans have expressed concern that the team is divided or that the locker room has been lost in their 2-5 start. Now, as a 3-5 team, the Saints have life in their division and have a clear idea of what their potential is after their Week 8 victory.

For those reasons it is not surprising that, per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Saints “rebuffed” a trade request for Kamara made by the Buffalo Bills ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. New Orleans still has life only eight weeks into the season. Fire-selling top talent would be ill-advised at this juncture while sitting just one game out of first place in the NFC South.

Kamara is not only a huge part of the Saints’ offense, one of the NFL’s best rushing and receiving threats, but he is a leader off the field as well. “I think that leadership has grown this season,” head coach Dennis Allen said. “And I think he understands that when you really look offensively at some of the younger skills guys we have. I just think that veteran leadership presence is important. And it’s important to have that in your best players.”

Kamara challenged the locker room after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinal last week in a passionate speech. A player that has no interest being where he is does not go to those lengths. But the Saints playmaker making apparent his disinterest in going elsewhere is notable. Especially fresh off the field after scoring 3 total touchdowns. Kamara and his coach don’t sound like a pair awaiting a possible blockbuster trade involving the superstar. “He didn’t just step up in his words, he stepped up in his actions,” Allen said. “And I think that’s what a real leader does.”

