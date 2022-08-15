Alvin Kamara headlines 5 Saints players on NFL Network’s Top 100 list

It’s tough to buy the idea that there are 50 better pro football players than Alvin Kamara, but that’s what this year’s NFL Network Top 100 list is trying to sell, ranking the five-time Pro Bowler all the way down at No. 51. The list voted on by players around the league debuted Sunday evening with the first 50 selections, and five of them are New Orleans Saints stars. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that each of them is undervalued, specifically cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who actually fell a few spots from last year’s list after turning in the best performance since his award-winning rookie season. It’s just odd. But we know this list has a less-than-scientific process behind it, and it honestly isn’t too shocking to see corners who can actually cover ranked behind boom-or-bust players who give up a lot of catches while jumping routes to try and intercept a pass here and there. It’s just disappointing, is all.

Anyway: the next group of players, listed Nos. 50 to 31, will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 21. Here are the five Saints players to make the cut so far, and where they ranked last year:

No. 89: CB Marshon Lattimore

2021 ranking: No. 86

I totally disagree with where Marshon ended up on the @NFL top 100 list — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) August 15, 2022

No. 74: LB Demario Davis

2021 ranking: No. 64

No. 70: S Tyrann Mathieu

2021 ranking: No. 58

No. 69: DE Cameron Jordan

2021 ranking: No. 46

Nobody has sacked a QB more than @camjordan94 has sacked Matt Ryan (23 sacks) Jordan is still not over Ryan leaving the NFC South 😢 📺: #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hq6Z8A3A6q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2022

No. 51: RB Alvin Kamara

2021 ranking: No. 14

You telling me there are 50 players better than @A_kamara6 in the NFL? 😂😭🤯 https://t.co/NtV3auG6AE pic.twitter.com/HIWlj4wGEj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2022

Former Saints

2021 ranking: No. 73

Other 2021 rankings

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

No. 79: LT Terron Armstead (2022 ranking TBD)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

No. 72: WR Michael Thomas (2022 ranking TBD)

