Alvin Kamara headlines 5 Saints players on NFL Network’s Top 100 list

John Sigler
·2 min read
  New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
  Alvin Kamara
    Alvin Kamara
  Marshon Lattimore
    Marshon Lattimore
  Cameron Jordan
    Cameron Jordan
  Terron Armstead
    Terron Armstead
  Demario Davis
    Demario Davis
It’s tough to buy the idea that there are 50 better pro football players than Alvin Kamara, but that’s what this year’s NFL Network Top 100 list is trying to sell, ranking the five-time Pro Bowler all the way down at No. 51. The list voted on by players around the league debuted Sunday evening with the first 50 selections, and five of them are New Orleans Saints stars. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that each of them is undervalued, specifically cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who actually fell a few spots from last year’s list after turning in the best performance since his award-winning rookie season. It’s just odd. But we know this list has a less-than-scientific process behind it, and it honestly isn’t too shocking to see corners who can actually cover ranked behind boom-or-bust players who give up a lot of catches while jumping routes to try and intercept a pass here and there. It’s just disappointing, is all.

Anyway: the next group of players, listed Nos. 50 to 31, will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 21. Here are the five Saints players to make the cut so far, and where they ranked last year:

No. 89: CB Marshon Lattimore

2021 ranking: No. 86

No. 74: LB Demario Davis

2021 ranking: No. 64

No. 70: S Tyrann Mathieu

2021 ranking: No. 58

No. 69: DE Cameron Jordan

2021 ranking: No. 46

No. 51: RB Alvin Kamara

2021 ranking: No. 14

Former Saints

2021 ranking: No. 73

Other 2021 rankings

No. 79: LT Terron Armstead (2022 ranking TBD)

No. 72: WR Michael Thomas (2022 ranking TBD)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

