Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. Kamara expects to be a full participant Thursday, calling his injury minor.

“I’m playing on Sunday,” Kamara said, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. “You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something? That’s kind of what I’m dealing with. That’s tough. It’s like, it sucks. That s— hurts. I’m fine. I’ll be out at practice tomorrow. It’s more maintenance than anything.”

Kamara has 987 yards from scrimmage, which leads the league.

The Saints list quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder), receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle) and receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) did not practice.

Offensive lineman Nick Easton (concussion) was a full participant.

Alvin Kamara on his foot injury: I’m playing Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk