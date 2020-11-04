Alvin Kamara on his foot injury: “Ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost?”

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1324100458680602629

The New Orleans Saints fanbase was sent into a minor uproar on Wednesday when star running back Alvin Kamara wasn’t spotted at practice, with reports saying that the three-time Pro Bowler was sidelined by a bone bruise in his foot.

After practice, however, Kamara spoke with the media and appeared to be in great spirits. He said that he plans to return to work on Thursday and to play in Sunday’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first Saints injury report of the week listed him as officially limited on Wednesday.

When asked to describe his injury, Kamara turned poetic: “You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something? That’s kind of what I’m dealing with. That’s tough. It’s like, it sucks. That (expletive) hurts. I’m fine. I’ll be out at practice tomorrow. It’s more maintenance than anything.”

Kamara appeared to pull up painfully at one point early in Week 8’s game with the Chicago Bears, but he gutted through the pain to rack up more than 100 yards from scrimmage as a runner and receiver before icing the game with a sprint deep into Bears territory in overtime, propping up Wil Lutz to kick the win-clinching field goal.

If this is as minor an issue as Kamara says — and as reports earlier stated — then Saints fans should have little to worry about.

