Alvin Kamara doesn’t practice Wednesday

The Saints signed a running back to their practice squad on Tuesday and Alvin Kamara‘s knee may be the reason why they decided to make that move.

Kamara did not take part in Wednesday’s practice because of a knee injury. Kamara went to the medical tent for a brief evaluation during last Sunday’s 27-25 loss to the Falcons, but still played 68 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Josh Adams was the back signed to the practice squad and would join Mark Ingram as options in the event Kamara is unavailable against the Texans.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), and tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) were also out of practice. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring), defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder), and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related) were limited participants.

