Alvin Kamara doesn’t practice, questionable for Sunday

The Saints added running back Alvin Kamara to their injury report on Thursday because of an ankle injury and they may be adding him to their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as well.

Kamara was limited in Thursday’s practice, but he didn’t practice at all on Friday. The Saints have listed Kamara as questionable for Sunday’s game and the timing of the injury suggests he’ll be limited if he does take part in the contest.

Latavius Murray would be in line for a bigger role in either case. Murray did not practice on Friday for what the team termed personal reasons.

The Saints ruled out quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck).