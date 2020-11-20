Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. The Saints running back, though, insists there is no concern with his availability for Sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Kamara said. “I’ll be all right.”

Kamara said it’s the same foot injury he dealt with in practice two weeks ago. The Saints listed Kamara as limited once before the Week 9 game against the Bucs, but he fully participated in the other two practices that week.

Kamara played 37 snaps in the victory over Tampa Bay and had 14 touches.

The Saints need Kamara more than ever this week, with quarterback Drew Brees expected to miss at least the next two games. Kamara ranks second in the NFL with 1,134 yards from scrimmage, only 9 yards behind Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook.

“For everybody, honestly, I’m going to tell the truth,” Kamara said. “We’ve still got to play. We don’t get an automatic bye week because Drew’s not playing or because anybody’s not playing. We’ve got to play still. It is what it is. [Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill] get paid to play just like Drew gets paid to play, so they’ll be ready.”

Brees (ribs/right shoulder), tight end Josh Hill (concussion) and running back Dwayne Washington (back) also didn’t practice Thursday.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (back) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf) were limited for the second consecutive day.

Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday but insists he’s “feeling good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk