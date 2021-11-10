Alvin Kamara, C.J. Gardner-Johnson among DNP’s on first Saints injury report vs. Titans

The New Orleans saints reported four players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session on the initial injury report ahead of Week 10’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, including star running back Alvin Kamara. He was sidelined by a knee injury.

Additionally, the Saints were without nickel defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), rookie defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder). But the good news is that they finally removed cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the injury report after his early-season hand surgery.

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status FB Tory Carter, hip DNP S Dane Cruiskshan, knee DNP LB Bud Dupree, knee DNP CB Chris Jackson, foot DNP LB Harold Landry, hamstring DNP LB David Long, hamstring DNP CB Greg Mabin, ankle DNP DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle DNP WR A.J. Brown, knee Limited LB Nick Dzubnar, knee Limited LB Rashaan Evan, ankle Limited T Kendall Lamm, back Limited T Taylor Lewan, knee Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot DNP DE Payton Turner, shoulder DNP T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder DNP WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring Limited DE Carl Granderson, shoulder Limited T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest) Limited

