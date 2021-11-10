Alvin Kamara, C.J. Gardner-Johnson among DNP’s on first Saints injury report vs. Titans

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans saints reported four players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session on the initial injury report ahead of Week 10’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, including star running back Alvin Kamara. He was sidelined by a knee injury.

Additionally, the Saints were without nickel defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), rookie defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder). But the good news is that they finally removed cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the injury report after his early-season hand surgery.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

FB Tory Carter, hip

DNP

S Dane Cruiskshan, knee

DNP

LB Bud Dupree, knee

DNP

CB Chris Jackson, foot

DNP

LB Harold Landry, hamstring

DNP

LB David Long, hamstring

DNP

CB Greg Mabin, ankle

DNP

DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle

DNP

WR A.J. Brown, knee

Limited

LB Nick Dzubnar, knee

Limited

LB Rashaan Evan, ankle

Limited

T Kendall Lamm, back

Limited

T Taylor Lewan, knee

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot

DNP

DE Payton Turner, shoulder

DNP

T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

DNP

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring

Limited

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder

Limited

T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)

Limited

