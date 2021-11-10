Alvin Kamara, C.J. Gardner-Johnson among DNP’s on first Saints injury report vs. Titans
The New Orleans saints reported four players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session on the initial injury report ahead of Week 10’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, including star running back Alvin Kamara. He was sidelined by a knee injury.
Additionally, the Saints were without nickel defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), rookie defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder). But the good news is that they finally removed cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the injury report after his early-season hand surgery.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Tennessee Titans injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
FB Tory Carter, hip
DNP
S Dane Cruiskshan, knee
DNP
LB Bud Dupree, knee
DNP
CB Chris Jackson, foot
DNP
LB Harold Landry, hamstring
DNP
LB David Long, hamstring
DNP
CB Greg Mabin, ankle
DNP
DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle
DNP
WR A.J. Brown, knee
Limited
LB Nick Dzubnar, knee
Limited
LB Rashaan Evan, ankle
Limited
T Kendall Lamm, back
Limited
T Taylor Lewan, knee
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot
DNP
DE Payton Turner, shoulder
DNP
T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
DNP
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring
Limited
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder
Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)
Limited
