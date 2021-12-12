Alvin Kamara breaks Roger Craig’s NFL record for most RB receptions in first 5 years

Make some more room in the trophy case: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has broken another NFL record, catching his 359th reception in Sunday’s game with the New York Jets.

Previously held by San Francisco 49ers legend Roger Craig, often the tip of the spear for Bill Walsh’s game-changing West Coast Offense, it’s another impressive accomplishment for No. 41.

This latest broken record goes to show just how unique Kamara’s skills set is. There aren’t many players out there who can run like he does, either behind the offensive line or lined up outside the formation.

He’s the latest step in a series of evolutions to change how the sport has been played, and it’s not hyperbole to suggest he’s making his own Hall of Fame resume. Let’s see what Kamara has in store as the Jets game continues — he’s six touchdowns away from tying Marques Colston’s team record, and a couple of scores today would do a lot to help his cause.

