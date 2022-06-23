With so much focus on the status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, another high-profile NFL player also is poised to be suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Per a league source, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks. The only question is when the suspension will be imposed.

The league typically prefers to wait until the criminal legal process has ended before taking action. Kamara faces felony battery charges, with the next hearing set for August.

The incident happened in Las Vegas, on Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium, after the Pro Bowl ended.

The Personal Conduct Policy provides for a baseline six-game suspension in the event of felony battery. Aggravating factors include repeated striking. Kamara reportedly told police that he threw a “couple punches.”

Kamara possibly could be placed on paid leave pending resolution of the criminal case, given that he faces a felony charge. He would still be subject to a potential unpaid suspension after the case is resolved.

Alvin Kamara braces for suspension of at least six weeks, eventually originally appeared on Pro Football Talk