Alvin Kamara back at practice as limited participant

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was back on the practice field Sunday.

Kamara did not practice or play in Week Seven because of an ankle injury and he remained on the sideline during Wednesday’s practice, but things took a step in a better direction on Thursday.

Kamara took part in practice as a limited participant. Another appearance at Friday’s practice could lead to a return to the lineup against the Cardinals this weekend and would likely avoid him being ruled out ahead of the game at the very least.

Cornerback Eli Apple also saw an upgrade in his status on Thursday. He was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday by the knee injury he suffered against the Bears.

Quarterback Drew Brees was a limited participant as he nears a return from his right thumb injury. Saints head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that an answer about whether he’ll play may not come until Sunday.