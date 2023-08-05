Alvin Kamara apologizes, takes accountability for three-game suspension
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara apologizes and takes accountability for his three-game suspension going into the 2023 NFL season.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
Alvin Kamara and three others allegedly beat a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the day before the Pro Bowl in 2022.
