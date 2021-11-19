Alvin Kamara among Saints players out for Week 11’s Eagles game
The New Orleans Saints ruled out a group of players managing injuries for Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles that includes star running back Alvin Kamara and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, along with backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Quarterback Taysom Hill is questionable to play.
Here’s what we learned from Friday’s final injury report:
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Fletcher Cox, rest
DNP
Full
Full
TE Dallas Goedert, concussion
DNP
Limited
Full
LB Davion Taylor, knee
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
T Lane Johnson, rest
Limited
Full
Full
C Jason Kelce, rest
Limited
Full
Full
S Rodney McLeod, knee
Limited
Full
Full
RB Jordan Howard, ankle
Full
Full
Full
WR DeVonta Smith, elbow
Full
Full
Full
G Jack Anderson, hamstring
Limited
DNP
Out
DE Derek Barnett, neck
DNP
Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Ty Montgomery, hand
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
QB Taysom Hill, foot
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Ryan Ramczyk, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Malcolm Roach, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
Limited
DNP
DNP
Out
