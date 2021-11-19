Alvin Kamara among Saints players out for Week 11’s Eagles game

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints ruled out a group of players managing injuries for Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles that includes star running back Alvin Kamara and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, along with backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Quarterback Taysom Hill is questionable to play.

Here’s what we learned from Friday’s final injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Fletcher Cox, rest

DNP

Full

Full

TE Dallas Goedert, concussion

DNP

Limited

Full

LB Davion Taylor, knee

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

T Lane Johnson, rest

Limited

Full

Full

C Jason Kelce, rest

Limited

Full

Full

S Rodney McLeod, knee

Limited

Full

Full

RB Jordan Howard, ankle

Full

Full

Full

WR DeVonta Smith, elbow

Full

Full

Full

G Jack Anderson, hamstring

Limited

DNP

Out

DE Derek Barnett, neck

DNP

Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Ty Montgomery, hand

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

QB Taysom Hill, foot

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Ryan Ramczyk, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Malcolm Roach, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

Limited

DNP

DNP

Out

1

1

