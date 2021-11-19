Alvin Kamara among Saints players out for Week 11’s Eagles game

In this article:

The New Orleans Saints ruled out a group of players managing injuries for Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles that includes star running back Alvin Kamara and bookend offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, along with backup defensive linemen Malcolm Roach and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Quarterback Taysom Hill is questionable to play.

Here’s what we learned from Friday’s final injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Fletcher Cox, rest DNP Full Full TE Dallas Goedert, concussion DNP Limited Full LB Davion Taylor, knee DNP Limited Full Questionable LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder Limited Full Full DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder Limited Full Full T Lane Johnson, rest Limited Full Full C Jason Kelce, rest Limited Full Full S Rodney McLeod, knee Limited Full Full RB Jordan Howard, ankle Full Full Full WR DeVonta Smith, elbow Full Full Full G Jack Anderson, hamstring Limited DNP Out DE Derek Barnett, neck DNP Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Ty Montgomery, hand DNP DNP DNP Out QB Taysom Hill, foot DNP DNP Limited Questionable T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out T Ryan Ramczyk, knee DNP DNP DNP Out DT Malcolm Roach, knee DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara, knee Limited DNP DNP Out

