Alvin Kamara, Alontae Taylor spend their bye week visiting Tennessee-Georgia game

A lot of NFL players choose to spend their bye weeks in a lot of different ways. Some of them like to take a quick vacation out of town or spend time with their family, and others take the opportunity to go back to college and catch a game at their old stadium. That’s what New Orleans Saints stars Alvin Kamara and Alontae Taylor did on Saturday.

Kamara and Taylor were spotted on the Tennessee sideline for the Volunteers’ game with the Georgia Bulldogs. Both players endeared themselves to Vols fans during their time at Neyland Stadium, as did their most recent opponent: Joshua Dobbs. A college teammate of Kamara’s, the Saints running back spoke about Dobbs’ success in a quick chat with Karthik Venkataraman for WBIR Sports.

“It’s exciting, I’m happy for him,” Kamara shouted over the 101,915-strong crowd. “He’s always been a baller, he’s a gamer. So given the opportunity I knew he’d perform. It’s definitively exciting for him and happy that he’s able to excel in the position that he’s in.”

Georgia won the day 38-10, but Tennessee tried to make a fight of it. Vols running back Jaylen Wright sprang free for a 75-yard touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage but was limited to just 15 yards on his eight subsequent carries. The usually-explosive Tennessee passing attack was smothered by Georgia’s defense.

The Saints have added plenty of talent from Tennessee in recent years, but they oddly don’t have a single Bulldog on the roster. Georgia’s top 2024 draft prospects include tight end Brock Bowers (who caught 7 passes for 60 yards) and right tackle Amarius Mims (who recently returned from ankle surgery), as well as cornerback Kamari Lassiter (who finished with a tackle and a pass deflection). Maybe 2024 is the year the Saints go down to Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire