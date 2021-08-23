Alvin Kamara again ranks top-15 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021 list

Alvin Kamara’s peers across the NFL still don’t seem to understand just how great of a player he is. When he isn’t running through their tackles he’s leaping over them or sprinting around them. There almost aren’t enough words to describe the New Orleans Saints superstar.

“Bruh, he’s different bruh,” gushed former teammate Jared Cook after Kamara’s long grab-and-go touchdown embarrassed the Green Bay Packers defense. “He was made in a lab, bruh. He’s not human.”

Kamara clocked in at No. 14, as voted on by his fellow players around the league, tying his highest ranking on the NFL Network Top 100 so far. Here’s where he has been placed before:

2021: 14

2020: 42

2019: 14

2018: 20

And that’s still too low. Let’s see how high Kamara climbs with another big season. This year he’s joined by fellow Saints standouts Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead, and Marshon Lattimore.

List