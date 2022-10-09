Alvin Kamara active, Jarvis Landry inactive vs. Seahawks; full Saints inactive list

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara against the Seattle Seahawks, but are without quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) hoping to return next week. The full inactive list from each team ahead of Week 5’s kickoff at the Caesars Superdome:

Seattle Seahawks inactive players

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (injury)

  • CB Sidney Jones IV

  • CB Justin Coleman (injury)

  • S Teez Tabor

  • T Jake Curhan

  • WR Dareke Young

New Orleans Saints inactive players

  • WR Michael Thomas (injury)

  • LG Calvin Throckmorton (injury)

  • DE Payton Turner (injury)

  • QB Jameis Winston (injury)

  • WR Jarvis Landry (injury)

  • S Marcus Maye (injury)

  • TE Nick Vannett

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

