Alvin Kamara active, Jarvis Landry inactive vs. Seahawks; full Saints inactive list
The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara against the Seattle Seahawks, but are without quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) hoping to return next week. The full inactive list from each team ahead of Week 5’s kickoff at the Caesars Superdome:
Seattle Seahawks inactive players
WR Marquise Goodwin (injury)
CB Sidney Jones IV
CB Justin Coleman (injury)
S Teez Tabor
T Jake Curhan
WR Dareke Young
New Orleans Saints inactive players
WR Michael Thomas (injury)
LG Calvin Throckmorton (injury)
DE Payton Turner (injury)
QB Jameis Winston (injury)
WR Jarvis Landry (injury)
S Marcus Maye (injury)
TE Nick Vannett