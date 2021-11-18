Alvin Kamara absent on updated Saints injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
Well that’s problematic. Thursday’s updated New Orleans Saints injury report only has bad news before Week 11’s kickoff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Star running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded to join the list of non-participants after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, along with a group that includes starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk as well as quarterback Taysom Hill.

The Saints are looking increasingly shorthanded but we’ll find out who can play on Friday’s final injury report. As for the Eagles: they only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, which meant all player statuses were estimated by the training staff. So Thursday’s update better reflects each player’s participation level. They’re getting healthier across the board. Here’s everything we learned from each team:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Fletcher Cox, rest

DNP

Full

TE Dallas Goedert, concussion

DNP

Limited

LB Davion Taylor, knee

DNP

Limited

LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder

Limited

Full

DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder

Limited

Full

T Lane Johnson, rest

Limited

Full

C Jason Kelce, rest

Limited

Full

S Rodney McLeod, knee

Limited

Full

RB Jordan Howard, ankle

Full

Full

WR DeVonta Smith, elbow

Full

Full

G Jack Anderson, hamstring

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Ty Montgomery, hand

DNP

DNP

QB Taysom Hill, foot

DNP

DNP

T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

DNP

DNP

T Ryan Ramczyk, knee

DNP

DNP

DT Malcolm Roach, knee

DNP

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle

DNP

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

Limited

DNP

1

1

