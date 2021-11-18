Alvin Kamara absent on updated Saints injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Well that’s problematic. Thursday’s updated New Orleans Saints injury report only has bad news before Week 11’s kickoff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Star running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded to join the list of non-participants after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, along with a group that includes starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk as well as quarterback Taysom Hill.
The Saints are looking increasingly shorthanded but we’ll find out who can play on Friday’s final injury report. As for the Eagles: they only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, which meant all player statuses were estimated by the training staff. So Thursday’s update better reflects each player’s participation level. They’re getting healthier across the board. Here’s everything we learned from each team:
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Fletcher Cox, rest
DNP
Full
TE Dallas Goedert, concussion
DNP
Limited
LB Davion Taylor, knee
DNP
Limited
LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder
Limited
Full
DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder
Limited
Full
T Lane Johnson, rest
Limited
Full
C Jason Kelce, rest
Limited
Full
S Rodney McLeod, knee
Limited
Full
RB Jordan Howard, ankle
Full
Full
WR DeVonta Smith, elbow
Full
Full
G Jack Anderson, hamstring
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Ty Montgomery, hand
DNP
DNP
QB Taysom Hill, foot
DNP
DNP
T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
DNP
DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk, knee
DNP
DNP
DT Malcolm Roach, knee
DNP
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle
DNP
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
Limited
DNP
1
1