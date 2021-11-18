Alvin Kamara absent on updated Saints injury report

Well that’s problematic. Thursday’s updated New Orleans Saints injury report only has bad news before Week 11’s kickoff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Star running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded to join the list of non-participants after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, along with a group that includes starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk as well as quarterback Taysom Hill.

The Saints are looking increasingly shorthanded but we’ll find out who can play on Friday’s final injury report. As for the Eagles: they only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, which meant all player statuses were estimated by the training staff. So Thursday’s update better reflects each player’s participation level. They’re getting healthier across the board. Here’s everything we learned from each team:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Fletcher Cox, rest DNP Full TE Dallas Goedert, concussion DNP Limited LB Davion Taylor, knee DNP Limited LB Shaun Bradley, shoulder Limited Full DT Javon Hargrave, shoulder Limited Full T Lane Johnson, rest Limited Full C Jason Kelce, rest Limited Full S Rodney McLeod, knee Limited Full RB Jordan Howard, ankle Full Full WR DeVonta Smith, elbow Full Full G Jack Anderson, hamstring Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Ty Montgomery, hand DNP DNP QB Taysom Hill, foot DNP DNP T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk, knee DNP DNP DT Malcolm Roach, knee DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara, knee Limited DNP

