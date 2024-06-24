Alvin Henderson’s pledge to Auburn among top commitments of the week

Auburn football received a pleasant surprise last week.

After missing out on four-star running back Alvin Henderson in April to Penn State, Auburn found a way to reel him back in and flip his commitment. Henderson became Auburn’s fifth 2025 commitment of June last Friday, and arguably the most notable.

On3 dropped their selections for last week’s top commitments from across the country, and included Henderson’s pledge to Auburn on the list. Henderson’s flip from Penn State to Auburn was one that On3’s Collin Ginnan saw happening.

Alvin Henderson committed to Penn State on April 11 despite Auburn being a longtime favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. On Friday, the Tigers flipped Henderson back to the home-state team.

Henderson shared his reasoning for the swap, saying that he feels Auburn is “home.”

“Auburn is home,” Henderson told On3 in a recent interview. “I really appreciate Penn State and I love it up there and their coaches, but Auburn is home. It always has been.”

Henderson’s commitment bumped Auburn to No. 4 in 247Sports’ 2025 recruiting rankings, which is a six-spot increase from their No. 10 ranking to begin the month of June. Henderson joined four-star OT Broderick Shull, four-star safety Eric Winters, and four-star CB Donovan Starr by committing to Auburn this month.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire