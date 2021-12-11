Alvin Gentry explains Buddy Hield's extended Kings minutes late

Gentry explains why Hield stayed on floor late in Kings' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Hield saw his first action of the second half of Friday night's Kings game against the Charlotte Hornets with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter. Hield never made it back to the bench, playing the final 17:34 of the close 124-123 loss.

Hield struggled in the second half, going just 1-for-7 from the field and 0-4 from 3-point range. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry explained after the loss why he elected to leave Hield in the game despite his troubles making shots.

"He's always a threat to be out there, and he creates spacing as we talked about," Gentry told reporters after the game. "He's going through a tough time right now, he's not shooting the ball well but he's always a threat to shoot it and I think he needed to be out there tonight, there's been other nights where, we didn't go with him the other night down the stretch, but I just felt like he was going to make a big shot for us."

Hield indeed is amid a rough slump shooting from beyond the arc. Over his last six games, he is connecting on just 14 percent of his 3-point attempts.

In a close game, Hield can turn the tide with his ability to heat up from behind the 3-point line. Some shooters just need to keep chucking their way out of a slump, and that seemingly was what Gentry hoped would happen with Hield on Friday night.

Hield will have another chance to get back into a groove on Saturday night as the Kings quickly turn around and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that holds teams to the fifth-lowest 3-point shooting percentage in the league.