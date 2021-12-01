Alvin Gentry deems Kings' blowout loss to Lakers 'embarrassment'

Gentry deems Kings' blowout loss to Lakers 'embarrassment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the clock went under the 10-minute mark of the third quarter, a Richaun Holmes putback slam put the Kings ahead 66-52 over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. By the 10:58 mark of the fourth quarter, however, the Kings trailed 92-74 and lost by a final of 117-92.

The Kings own the NBA's worst defensive rating in the third quarter of any NBA team (119.4) by more than five points, and once again saw a sizable lead erased by a dismal third frame.

"The second half was a disaster and it was an embarrassment, and as the coach of this team, I want to apologize to every Kings fan out there because you do not deserve this. You deserve much, much better and we’ll find guys who give you better,” coach Alvin Gentry said to begin his postgame press conference.

Alvin Gentry didn’t hold back with his thoughts on hearing LA chants in Golden 1 Center 😳 pic.twitter.com/XX7hSagMu5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 1, 2021

The second half of Tuesday night's game certainly fit the bill of an "embarrassment."

After taking a 59-50 lead into the half, the Kings scored fewer points in the entire second half (33) than the Lakers did in the third quarter (37).

"That's what basketball is, a game of runs. A team goes on a run, you punch back and if there is no punch back, you'll get run out the gym like we did," center Richaun Holmes told reporters.

"Let's go Lakers" chants rained down from the crowd at Golden 1 Center as the fourth quarter waned, drowning out the despondent Kings fans left watching the final minutes.

Story continues

Even without LeBron James after he was entered into COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the Lakers had a trio of players with 20 or more points. Anthony Davis (25) Russell Westbrook (23) and Malik Monk (22) picked up the slack for the Lakers.

The Kings now are 2-3 under Alvin Gentry, and still are searching for answers as to how they can get this season back on track. Gentry clearly recognizes the feelings of Kings fans, as he apologized profusely both before and at the end of his media availability.

If these third-quarter woes continue, however, don't expect that turnaround to happen anytime soon.