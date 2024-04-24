Who is Alvin Brooks III? Mark Pope hires Baylor assistant as associate head coach at Kentucky per reports

Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope made a big splash within the college basketball world early Wednesday morning as he continues to fill his first coaching staff with the Wildcats.

According to CBS Sports' college basketball insider Matt Norlander, Pope has reportedly hired Baylor basketball assistant Alvin Brooks III onto his coaching staff at Kentucky as his associate head coach.

NEWS: Top Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III is leaving the Bears to join Mark Pope's staff at Kentucky, sources tell @CBSSports. He spent the past eight years under Scott Drew and will be associate HC @ UK. Brooks is highly respected in the profession. It's a major coup for Pope. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 24, 2024

Brooks comes to Lexington after serving as one of Scott Drew's assistants for the last eight seasons, which included helping Baylor to the 2021 national championship title.

The hire of Brooks — which is being tabbed as "a major coup" for Pope by Norlander — adds his name to a growing staff in Lexington under Pope, which already includes Jason Hart, Cody Fueger and Mark Fox.

Here's what you need to know on Brooks as he gets set to join Pope's coaching staff at Kentucky:

Who is Alvin Brooks?

Brooks is reportedly set to become Kentucky's associate head coach under Pope in his first season at the helm of the program, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

He played collegiately at Midland College — a junior college in Texas — for two seasons from 1998 to 2000. He then transferred to Idaho State where he played for three seasons and averaged 5.4 points while shooting 38.1% from the field during that span.

While Brooks is a disciple of Drew's coaching tree, he also comes from a coaching family himself as his dad, Alvin Brooks II, is a longtime college basketball coach. The two even coached against each other during the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the Final Four when Baylor took on Houston, at a time when Alvin Brooks II was one of Kelvin Sampson's assistants. The elder Brooks is currently the head coach at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

As previously reportedly by the "Louisville Courier Journal's" Kentucky basketball beat reporter Ryan Black, Alvin Brooks III has a previous connection to the Wildcats program as Alvin Brooks II served as former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie's director of basketball operations from 2007-09.

Alvin Brooks coaching career

Arkansas-Fort Smith (assistant): 2004-2006

Midland College (assistant): 2006-2007

Bradley (assistant coach): 2007-2010

Sam Houston (assistant coach): 2010-2012

Kansas State (assistant coach): 2012-2016

Baylor (assistant coach): 2016-2024

Kentucky (associate head coach): 2024

Alvin Brooks III's coaching career has deep ties to the South and, more specifically, strong recruiting fingerprints all over it.

He got his start in coaching at the junior college level at Arkansas-Fort Smith where he helped lead the program to the NJCAA Division I championship in 2006. He then returned to his alma mater for one year as an assistant on now-Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland’s staff for the 2006-07 season where he helped Midland College to the NJCAA Division I championship.

Following two stops at mid-major programs Bradley and Sam Houston, the now 44-year-old coach was hired by former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber prior to the start of the 2012 season for his first Power 5 coaching job. During his four years in Manhattan, Kansas, Alvin Brooks III helped lead the Wildcats to the first Big 12 regular-season title in program history in 2013 and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

At Baylor, Alvin Brooks III helped Drew turn the Bears program into one of college basketball's premier and winning programs. As aforementioned, he was part of the Baylor coaching staff when it won its first-ever national title in 2021.

He also brings a strong recruiting background and reputation on the recruiting trail to Kentucky and Pope's staff. According to his profile page on Baylor's website, Alvin Brooks III was a key part of building Baylor's highest-ranked recruiting class in 2021 with Kendall Brown, Langston Love and Jeremy Sochan. As noted by Black, he was the lead recruiter for Baylor landing both Keyonte George and Ja'Kobe Walter — two top-five nationally ranked recruits in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Most recently, Alvin Brooks III helped land the No. 4 ranked prospect in 247Sports' composite 2024 recruiting class VJ Edgecombe over Duke. But according to Norlander, Edgecombe is not expected to re-open his recruiting and is still heading to Baylor in the fall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who is Alvin Brooks III? Kentucky, Mark Pope reportedly hire Baylor assistant