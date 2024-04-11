Alvey excited to take West to new heights

Apr. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — The start looks good for Ashley Alvey.

The 25-year-old and first-year Traverse City West softball coach appears to have things pointed in the right direction after the Titans started the season 4-0, including a dominating season-opening doubleheader sweep in which they outscored Ludington 41-0.

"I'm happy with how the season has started and the energy they're bringing," Alvey said. "The energy the girls are bringing is great. A lot of positivity."

The start has been a good one for a Titans team with only two seniors in Lauren Tkach and Taylor Williams.

Born and raised in northern Indiana, Alvey played five seasons of college softball at Indiana Tech through 2022. She coached 18U travel softball for Indiana Shock Premiere and spent the last two years with the Benzie Central program as a varsity assistant who primarily handled the pitchers.

"She really elevated our game as far as developing our younger pitchers," Huskies head coach Scott Brautigam said. "She had quite a bit of energy with the girls."

Dave Kenny retired following last season after leading the program since the 2019 campaign.

TC West has 24 softball players this year, although one of last year's stars, current sophomore Piper Cavanaugh, opted to only play travel ball. West fields a full JV team, which is 2-0 this season. The Titan varsity posted a 21-9 mark last season.

The young Titans have only six upperclassmen among that 24, with Williams and Tkach joined by four juniors.

"We have a lot of talent on the JV team right now that have potential for varsity," said Alvey, who teaches second grade at Silver Lake Elementary. "I'm really excited. I can't be happier about the 24 players we have."

In her five seasons at Indiana Tech, she appeared in 81 games with 54 starts and posted 20 victories over 286 innings, striking out 216 batters in the process.

She also played in 149 games as a hitter, batting .327 with 13 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 49 RBI across 294 at-bats.

"The game has changed a lot since I played," Alvey said. "The game speed has become so much faster. You have to be prepared for the moment."

The Traverse City West Titan athletic program is excited to have Alvey at the helm.

"Ashley has been a great addition to our staff, her energy and softball knowledge have blended well with the players," West Athletic Director Jason Carmien said. "We are excited for this season and beyond."

Alvey was a standout pitcher at Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana, posting a 3.07 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 18 wins in 141.1 innings pitched. She also batted .358.

"I'm excited to create a dominant energy on the field," Alvey said. "I want to get on the field and start the program I've always dreamed of. I always felt I had plans in my head, and now I get to do them."

Alvey's coaching staff includes Sydney Denoyer, Cathy Meyer-Looze and Mykaylah Guernsey.

The Titans next play Friday, hosting Elk Rapids for a doubleheader starting at 4:15 p.m. at West's new and improved baseball/softball complex.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.