Alvernia football plans to build off the success of last season

Aug. 31—Alvernia football is coming off the best season in program history.

The Golden Wolves, whose inaugural season was 2018, went 2-6 in the Middle Atlantic Conference, 3-7 overall a year ago, after totaling just three wins in their first three seasons (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID).

Much of last year's success was due to head coach Steve Azzanesi, who is entering his second season.

Before Alvernia, Azzanesi had built an impressive resume over a 20-plus-year career. He spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach at Wesley College, one of the top Division III programs in the country.

Before taking the position at Alvernia, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Delaware State.

"One thing I've learned is we have a great team and I mean not just football players, but Alvernia as a whole," Azzanesi said. "So I learned that this is a great place to work because you can work well with a lot of different people in (other) departments. So that's been a fun process. I've been in situations like that in previous places, and it makes it enjoyable."

In addition to doubling the program's win total, six players earned All-MAC honors last season, the most in program history.

So what is the goal for this year, which kicks off Friday at Ursinus?

"Get our first winning season here, especially for my last season," said Michael Knowles, a senior wide receiver and Schuylkill Valley grad. "That would be something great to do."

"I would like a winning season but ... I want to win the MAC," said Colin Payne, a sophomore quarterback and Exeter grad. "That's the goal every year for us."

The Golden Wolves are striving to make a name for themselves in the MAC. However, players and coaches know that will be no easy task. They are counting on "togetherness" to help get it done.

"The word together," said junior defensive back Jamel Fleming. "It might sound or come off as shallow or corny, but it means a lot to us. Together we stick as a family. That's the culture Coach Azzanesi brought in. You can actually see it. It comes with winning, it comes to family, it comes with togetherness, it comes with a lot more than just the word."

"It takes a lot more than just the 11 (players) on the field to win football games," Payne said. "Need to go top to bottom, a really good foundation, really good team culture. He (Coach Azzanesi) understands that. That's what he preaches."

Sticking together is not always the easiest task for a team that has so many moving parts when it comes to players graduating and transferring and the arrival of incoming freshmen.

Getting the newcomers to buy in is key for immediate success.

"I think this year, we have a lot more leaders who helped bring guys up and get them up to speed on everything," senior wide receiver Jacob Montalto said. "And you've seen the difference in practice. We're miles above where we were last season in terms of being like a real team."

The upperclassmen say they have seen how far the underclassmen have grown in such a short time throughout preseason camp.

"I feel like we set the standard last year when Coach Azzanesi first came in, but I feel like this new class is coming in this year and is adding on to that and they added on in a great way," junior defensive back Taron Gale said.

Along with the newcomers contributing, the Golden Wolves will also get Payne back under center.

Payne appeared in only three games as a freshman before suffering a torn ACL against Stevenson.

He broke Alvernia's school record of passing yards in a game with 380 yards in his first college game. Overall, he completed 59-of-103 passes for 778 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions.

"It was tough," Payne said of his injury and the aftermath. "Rehab's a very lonely road. It takes a lot because some days you feel good, the next day you won't feel as good at all. So I have got to give all the props to Lucas (Bianco), our head trainer. I can't say enough good things about him. He was absolutely awesome. He not only helped me with the physical stuff and all the rehab, but he helped me get right mentally because it's just as big of a mental battle as it is a physical battle.

"You kind of have to prove yourself against these guys. And that's the mindset that I'm going in with every day because nobody's safe in college football. Anybody can take your job and I want to win so bad and that's my main goal, so I'm going to do anything to win for the team."

The Golden Wolves looked like a completely different team with Payne taking snaps. He will look to build off the success he had last season.

According to Azzanesi, Payne quickly picked up the offense, which has a complicated playbook. "Well, he's a special guy," Azzanesi said of Payne. "He knows the offense so well and with his knee, he was a little bit hesitant about driving off of it (at first). But since the second practice in the spring, I haven't seen anything different. He looks like the same guy and he's gotten stronger as well. I think he's gonna do great things. He's gonna do really well."

With Payne back, the team is excited to see the offense at its full potential.

"This offense is very detail-oriented," Montalto said. "Every little thing matters. It'll be the same offense we ran, but it won't look like the same offense on the field because we've elevated it to such new heights and we've learned it to the complete capability.

"It's going to be scary when all of our guys are running full speed and are in the right alignment. It's going to be fun to watch."

On defense, the Wolves brought in Arthur Smith as defensive coordinator.

Smith coached with Azzanesi at Welsey from 2017-19 and learned under Alvernia's former defensive coordinator, Joe Bottiglieri. So, the scheme will be similar to last season, but with a few tweaks.

"With Coach Smith coming in. I feel like his energy, even his play calling, has put everybody in a position to make plays," Gale said. "It elevates everybody on the field. We all love it. Everybody has elevated the game to new heights."

Other than winning the MAC, Azzanesi has other goals for his team.

"The main thing that I coach is to help young men," he said. "One thing in common every coach on the staff has is they are about helping young men develop. I want us to have a really good semester in the classroom. Success is only going to spill over to having success in the field. They work hand in hand. So that's another thing I'm excited about."

------

A look at the Golden Wolves

Coach: Steve Azzanesi, second season.

Last season: 2-6 MAC, 3-7.

Key players: Offense — Colin Payne, Joseph Perkins, Jacob Montalto, Dachan Thompson, Ozmere Jones, Michael Knowles. Defense — Delva Jean-Baptiste, McCabe Piavis, Taron Gale, Jamel Fleming, Kashantis Anderson.

Schedule: Sept. 1, at Ursinus; Sept. 9, vs. Eastern (at Penn University); Sept. 16, Widener; Sept. 23, at Misericordia; Oct. 7, Delaware Valley; Oct. 14, Stevenson; Oct. 21, at FDU-Florham; Oct. 28, at Lebanon Valley; Nov. 4, Albright; Nov. 11, at King's.