Alvernia beats Albright in college football

Nov. 4—Alvernia earned its first victory of the season, defeating Albright 28-16 in a Middle Atlantic Conference game Saturday at Alvernia;s Turf Field.

"Amazing," Wolves quarterback Colin Payne said. "A little bit later than expected but it always feels good to beat your rival. Props to these guys, man. They had a great week of practice and we executed on offense really well."

The loss snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Golden Wolves (1-7, 1-8) and extended the Lions' losing streak to 26 straight.

After trailing 10-7 at halftime, Alvernia got rolling on offense in the second half.

"It feels great and it feels great for our guys because we talk about it all the time," Alvernia coach Steve Azzanesi said, "the work that you have to put into a football game is a lot and our guys did that."

Albright (0-8, 0-9) began to drive on its second series before freshman Khysir Young intercepted a go-ball from Ethan Martin.

That got Alvernia going.

Payne, an Exeter grad, connected with Dachan Thompson for a 33-yard, over-the-shoulder catch to the Albright 4-yard line.

Two plays later, Payne took a quarterback sneak from 1 yard into the end zone to give the Golden Wolves a 7-0 kead with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.

Just three plays into Albright's next series, Montez Ellis Jr. took a draw play 52 yards to the end zone to tie it at 7-7.

In the second quarter, both teams struggled to score after moving into the opposing team's territory.

While at the Alvernia 12-yard line, Martin scrambled and saw an open receiver in the end zone but Jalen Phillips was able to break up pass and Albright was forced to settle for a field goal. Ian Barbini's 29-yarder gave the Lions a 10-7 lead.

Alvernia faced a similar situation on its series after it got stopped on third down at the Albright 10. Joe Fragale missed his field goal attempt wide right.

The Lions led 10-7 at halftime.

The Golden Wolves received the second-half kickoff and scored in two plays.

Payne connected with a wide-open Zach Ayers for a 77-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead.

"Guys made plays, there was no secret," Azzanesi said on what changed in the second half. "There were a couple of things we saw and our guys executed. Really nice on some big plays."

Albright was forced to punt after picking up one first down but got the ball back quickly when Angelo Hernandez intercepted Payne in the drive's fifth play.

The Lions put together a 13-play drive that ended in a Dahlir Adams 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap. Albright attempted a two-point conversion, which failed, and it led 16-14 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Alvernia regained the lead at 21-16 when Payne connected with Thompson for a 39-yard score on a seam route. Thompson had three receptions for 77 yards on the drive alone.

The Golden Wolves then forced punts on the Lions' next two possessions.

Alvernia then put it away with 4:47 remaining.

Joey Perkins hit a crisp stop-and-go route to beat his defender over the top as Payne hit him for a 71-yard score to make it 28-16.

"We felt great all game and our confidence didn't waver," Payne said. "It just took a matter of somebody making a big play and just had to get rolling."

Albright's Martin and Vincenzo Scarola combined for 1-of-7 on pass attempts in the Lions' last two series of the game. Their first possession after the Alvernia touchdown resulted in a punt, then they turned it over on downs on the next.

For the Wolves, Payne completed 14-of-28 passes for 341 yards. Thompson had six receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown, and Perkins had five receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Carr led the defense with 12 total tackles.

For the Lions, Ellis Jr. had 16 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown. K.J. Stewart led the defense with five tackles.