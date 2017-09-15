Alvaro Morata is a new model striker for Chelsea but will they thrive without a snarl?

Alvaro Morata has a point to prove with Chelsea after the way he was treated on his return to Real Madrid - REUTERS

August 15, 2016, was a day of high emotion for Alvaro Morata. Surrounded by his close family and friends, flanked by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, Morata was returning to the club where it all began. “You've come home,” Pérez told him. “And it's something that you have earned with your talent, strength and ability to sacrifice.”

After Pérez spoke, Morata stepped up to the podium to say a few words. It was all too much. As a boy in the back seat of his mother’s car, whenever they stopped at the traffic lights outside the Bernabéu, he would push his face up against the window, look up at the giant stadium and declare that one day he would play for Real Madrid.

Having already left once, and spent two years at Juventus, everything now seemed to be falling into place for this Madrid native. “Here I am again,” he said through the rising tears. “To give my everything, as I’ve always done at the Bernabéu, and try to stay here as long as possible.”

Eleven months later, Real sold him to Chelsea.

If Morata’s second return to Madrid was drenched in pathos, his second departure was anything but. “Goodbye without tears,” declared one prominent Madrid blog. The loss of a rare home-grown player was set against the stark reality that for a club that had just won the La Liga/Champions League double, and possessed one of the most feared forward lines in the history of football, £58 million was not a bad price for what was essentially a back-up striker.

And so the split was, if not acrimonious, then hardly begrudging either. Off the pitch, Morata had been angling for a move for some months. His girlfriend Alice had already been house-hunting in London. On the pitch, meanwhile, it had become manifestly clear that Zinedine Zidane did not trust Morata in the big games. He started just one of their 13 Champions League fixtures, coming on in the 89th minute of the final to earn a barely-merited winner’s medal.

All this fed into one of the perceptions that has followed Morata throughout his career: that he was technically excellent, but lacking that final ingredient, the spark of fury that turns the great players into immortals. That he was perhaps just a little too nice. Gianluigi Buffon, his team-mate at Juventus, said Morata had the potential for greatness, “if only he could get over his mental hang-ups”. “Sometimes in football,” said former team-mate Diego Mariño in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, “you have to be more of a b-----d. And he’s not.”

