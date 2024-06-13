Alvaro Morata – “If Atletico want eight forwards, I’m not a priority and I can’t sit on the bench”

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has poured gasoline on the rumours that he will be leaving the club this summer. The 31-year-old striker was reportedly unhappy with several benchings during the second half of the season, and being subbed at half-time during the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Los Colchoneros have been linked to Serhou Guirassy, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez and Artem Dovbyk, the latter of which they are currently in negotiations with. Morata meanwhile has been linked with an exit, with Juventus seemingly his priority, although it is thought that the Bianconeri do not see him as a priority.

🚨🇧🇷 Pending Confirmation: Several sources are reporting that Atlético Madrid have asked about Vitor Roque. pic.twitter.com/Jsse5qkniN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 13, 2024

Speaking to Cadena SER, Morata made it clear that he had no intention of staying if it was not to be Atletico’s main striker.

“I will say it clearly. I haven’t spoken to them. If I see that Atleti wants to sign eight forwards, I imagine that I am not the club’s priority. I can’t stay at Atletico to not play and not be a priority. I’m 31 years old, 32 in October, I can’t be sat on the bench. This year could have been very different and I haven’t had the season that many expected.”

"For my life, for what I have to deal with when I go out on the street, the best situation for me is to go play outside of Spain." Alvaro Morata on Cadena SER. #AtleticoMadrid #LaRoja pic.twitter.com/NaXkGjClyc — Football España (@footballespana_) June 13, 2024

Morata started off the season in excellent form, but a run of just two league goals since February saw him fall out of the team towards the end of the season. Ending the season with 21 goals and five assists, Morata’s figures are not bad, but his dip did hurt Diego Simeone’s side in the crucial stretch.