Alvarez leaves St. Michael's softball after six seasons

May 28—Joe Alvarez had a knack for turning softball novices into productive players during his six years as the head coach at St. Michael's.

He is putting those skills aside, as he tendered his resignation Monday. Alvarez leaves after posting a 46-75 record and getting the Lady Horsemen to the Class 3A State Softball Tournament four times.

That was not the case in 2024, as St. Michael's posted a 7-17 overall record, but a 1-11 mark in District 2-3A was not enough to get all five district teams into the postseason.

Alvarez said the biggest challenge during the 2024 season was developing strong pitching to go along with a productive offense. The biggest issue was control, as Lady Horsemen pitchers walked a combined 181 batters during the season, averaging almost 1.5 walks per inning.

Alvarez said those walks helped fuel big innings for opponents and led to the team allowing more than 11 runs per game. That was more than enough to offset an offense that had a .333 team batting average and scored 7.4 runs per contest.

"We just didn't win enough games [to make the state tournament]," Alvarez said. "I think we were better than half of the teams in the tournament. But it was a struggle to develop pitching. We didn't have the time to continue to developing them compared to where these girls were last year."

Alvarez was looking forward to next season when rising sophomore infielder/pitcher Nadia Cedillo was going to be eligible to play. Cedillo transferred from Los Alamos, where she led the Lady Hilltoppers to the District 2-4A title and was the district's player of the year as an eighth grader.

One thing Alvarez was especially proud of was being able to develop solid players out of girls who had little to no experience in the sport, which had been a common theme during his tenure. He said he usually had several players who fit that description, but he and his coaching staff worked hard to help them learn the game.

Alvarez pointed to sophomore Emily Alarid, who started playing this year but grew into a dependable outfielder who was beginning to find her hitting stroke by the end of the year.

"We were teaching girls who literally did not know how to throw a ball, or hit a ball or catch a ball," Alvarez said, "and we'd get them to a level in a month to be out there and contributing and getting through a game."

Alvarez took over a program that won three games in 2018 and led St. Michael's to a 9-16 mark in 2019 that got the Lady Horsemen into the Class 3A State Tournament for the first time in three seasons.

The best season under Alvarez came in 2021, when St. Michael's posted its only winning season over the past year seasons with an 11-9 mark during the shortened spring season as the state relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.