Alvarez leads Astros against the Royals after 4-hit game

Houston Astros (4-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-4, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (1-0, 0.71 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -122, Royals +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Kansas City Royals after Yordan Alvarez's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Kansas City is 7-4 overall and 6-2 in home games. The Royals have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston is 4-8 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Astros have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with three home runs while slugging .511. MJ Melendez is 11-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Alvarez has a .347 batting average to lead the Astros, and has three doubles and four home runs. Jose Altuve is 13-for-38 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.