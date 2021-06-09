Alvarez, Correa lead Astros, end Boston's 5-game win streak

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    1/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa runs out an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    2/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa runs out an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases as umpire John Tumpane signals home run after conferring with umpire Brian Gorman, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    3/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases as umpire John Tumpane signals home run after conferring with umpire Brian Gorman, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    4/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez tosses the ball out from his glove after giving up a run to the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    5/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez tosses the ball out from his glove after giving up a run to the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, greets Yordan Alvarez, left, at the dugout after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    6/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, greets Yordan Alvarez, left, at the dugout after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    7/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is checked by a trainer as manager Alex Cora looks on after being injured during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Plawecki left the game. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    8/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is checked by a trainer as manager Alex Cora looks on after being injured during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Plawecki left the game. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws out a Boston baserunner during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    9/9

    Astros Red Sox Baseball

    Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws out a Boston baserunner during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa runs out an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases as umpire John Tumpane signals home run after conferring with umpire Brian Gorman, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez tosses the ball out from his glove after giving up a run to the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, greets Yordan Alvarez, left, at the dugout after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is checked by a trainer as manager Alex Cora looks on after being injured during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. Plawecki left the game. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws out a Boston baserunner during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KYLE HIGHTOWER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — Not many teams have had a great deal of luck against the Boston Red Sox rotation this year.

The Houston Astros continue to lead the short list of those that have.

Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and the Astros ended Boston's five-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-1 Tuesday night.

It was the Astros’ fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.

Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.

“I felt good about the pitches I had and the adjustments I made,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “I just tried to pitch with intensity with every one of my pitches.”

Enoli Paredes got the final two outs in the eighth and Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth.

“We chased 38% of the pitches against them last week,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We felt the at-bats were better than last week ... but (Valdez) was good overall.”

Red Sox starters entered the game having gone five or more innings 50 times in 2021, tied for the most in the majors.

But Boston starter Martín Pérez (4-3) lasted just two innings, allowing six runs off six hits. It was his shortest outing in 12 starts and stopped his streak of four consecutive wins.

“I think it was more him than us, but we capitalized on his ineffectiveness today," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Relievers Matt Andriese, Brandon Workman and Phillips Valdez combined to allow five hits and one run over the rest of the game.

Pérez was coming off pitching 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Houston last week to lead Boston to its sole win in that four-game series.

The Astros made sure he had a much shorter outing in this one.

Correa put the Astros up 1-0 in the first, driving Pérez’s sixth pitch of the game down the left-field line and off the foul pole for his 11th home run of the season.

It turned out just to be the preamble to a deluge of Houston runs the following inning.

Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker led off a five-run second with back-to-back doubles and Martín Maldonado drove them in with his single into the left-field corner.

Myles Straw got aboard with a walk before Pérez finally got his first out of the inning, striking out Jose Altuve.

It was a brief reprieve.

Correa doubled to score Maldonaldo and after Pérez intentionally walked Alex Bergman to load the bases, he hit Alvarez, scoring Straw.

Yuli Gurriel then singled to make it 6-0.

Alvarez hit his eighth homer in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Brantley was activated from the injured list after missing 12 games with a hamstring injury. He started in left field. … INF/OF Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 10-day IL with a broken left hand.

Red Sox: C Kevin Plawecki left the game in the third with a jaw contusion after taking a ball hard off his mask. He was replaced by Christian Vázquez. … Left-hander Chris Sale, who has yet to pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. … DH J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup following a three-game absence after he jammed his left wrist sliding into a base against the Yankees last week.

LESS KICK

Correa said he’s reduced the leg kick in his swing at the suggestion of the coaching staff. They didn’t adjust it for the first two months of the season but asked him to change it recently.

“I said ‘All right, I’m in,’” said Correa, who finished with three hits. “It’s been pretty consistent. I’m happy with how they approached it and how they explained it to me.”

LONG BALL

Alvarez’s home run to straightaway center was estimated to have traveled 450 feet.

Baker said he’ll take them however they come.

“I don’t care if he would have hit it just in the first row,” Baker said. “Like Hank Aaron used to tell me, ‘It’s not how far, it’s how many.’”

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16 ERA) will be looking for his first win since Sept. 24, 2019 at Detroit. He’s gone nine straight starts without a win.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 3.78) has won each of his last three starts and four consecutive decisions, his longest streak since 2016.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Astros vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Correa, Valdez lead Astros to 7-1 win over Red Sox

  • Yordan Alvarez

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Tunes, Goons, and shoes to co-star with LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James will further cement his place in basketball immortality when he stars in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" this summer. Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons may technically be James’ co-stars in the new feature film, but the Nike (NKE) and Converse collections will steal the show for sneakerheads.

  • Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics

    The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, as part of wide-ranging comments last week about the presence of pitcher-friendly sticky stuff, casually wondered aloud whether Cole was suddenly trying to hide usage of grip aids to avoid being caught. According to MLB Statcast data on the website Baseball Savant, Cole had a 125 rotations per minute decrease in his four-seam fastball last week when he allowed five runs in five innings in a loss to Tampa Bay.

  • China's highest producer inflation in over 12 years highlights global price pressures

    China's May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0%, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, as prices bounced back from last year's pandemic lows. The PPI rise in May - the fastest on-year gain for any month since September 2008 - was driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals, the NBS said.

  • US STOCKS-Tesla set to boost Nasdaq; S&P, Dow to open flat

    The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open flat on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while Tesla was on track to boost the Nasdaq on strong sales in China, a major market for the electric carmaker. Tesla's shares rose 2.9% in premarket trade after sales of its China-made electric vehicles surged 29% in May from the prior month, data showed.

  • Carlos Correa's solo home run

    Carlos Correa crushes a solo home run off of the left-field foul pole, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead over the Red Sox in the top of the 1st

  • This speech made Jim Fassel a legend in New York and ended with a Giants Super Bowl

    Former football coach Jim Fassel, who passed away Monday at the age of 71, became legendary in New York when guaranteed a playoff run for the Giants that ended with a 2001 Super Bowl appearance.

  • LEADING OFF: Cole vs Donaldson gets sticky, Texas cuts Davis

    Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has found himself in a sticky situation. Days after Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson off-handedly alleged that Cole had been using foreign substances to sharpen his stuff, the pair will go head to head with Cole on the mound for New York at Minnesota. The pitches Cole threw in his previous outing didn’t rotate as much as usual, and Donaldson casually wondered aloud last week whether Cole had suddenly stopped using substances that could spike his spin rates, fearing an MLB crackdown.

  • Bruins coach gives passionate defense of Patrice Bergeron after Game 5

    Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy isn't happy with the way his team's captain, Patrice Bergeron, is being treated.

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole stumbles through answer on use of foreign substances

    Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole didnt exactly make a strong case for himself when asked whether hes used foreign substances to improve his grip of baseballs.

  • Governor Abbott signs power grid bills. Will they protect Texas against blackouts?

    The bills reform ERCOT and require weatherization of power providers .

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    There's reason to expect recovery from the theater chain operator. But that's not why people are talking about it.

  • Top Republican in Kansas House endorses Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor

    “I’ve worked closely with all the major candidates for governor. And to me, the best choice is clear,” Ryckman said.

  • Red Sox's Chris Sale welcomes idea of coming out of bullpen in return

    Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale says he would be open to the idea of coming out of the bullpen if it means returning to the mound sooner.

  • These two Missouri counties have the highest COVID infection rate in the U.S.

    A health administrator attributed the spike in cases to gatherings, vaccine hesitancy and a new variant.

  • Interior Dept. gauging interest in Gulf of Mexico wind power

    President Joe Biden's administration wants to know whether offshore wind companies want to move into the Gulf of Mexico. The agency that oversees offshore leases will publish a request for interest Friday in the Federal Register, for areas off Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, the Interior Department said Tuesday. Biden has said he wants enough wind-generated electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

  • Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Right time for deals on these eight players

    In this week's trade tips, Fred Zinkie says it's time to acquire George Springer ahead of his looming return. Who else should you consider adding or moving in a deal?

  • ‘Terrorist’ kills three generations from same Muslim family with truck in Canada

    A nine-year-old Canadian boy is recovering in hospital after four members of his family died after a being run over in what is believed to have been an Islamophobic attack. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, on Tuesday labelled the Ontario attack as "terrorist." "This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Mr Trudeau said during a speech at the House of Commons. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with fou

  • Iowa High School Volleyball Conference Preview: Corner

    Iowa Preps previews this conference heading into the 2021 volleyball season now!SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!------------------- What other coverage am I missing by not ...