Alumni invited to New Albany High School dance team reunion

Jan. 2—NEW ALBANY — A callout is being sent to those who have ever been a part of the New Albany High School Bulldolls Dance Team to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

When halftime begins during the New Albany basketball game on Jan. 13 at the high school, the alumni members of the team will do a reunion performance. Past members are asked to get to the school at 4:30 p.m. but the game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cynthia Hines, a NAHS graduate, helped found the dance team in 1974 while she was student teaching at the school after college. She said she remembers a girl living across the street from her who asked Hines if she could be the sponsor for the dance team, which at the time was called a pom pom squad.

"I'll give it a try," she said she remembers thinking when she decided to be a sponsor.

Hines served as the coach for the team for a total of 21 years, off and on. She said for the first five to six years of coaching, she wasn't paid and the team received little school support, but it has developed and grown since then as dance styles have changed.

Hines said she's working on the reunion with current dance team coach Alexis Harrison. Those attending need to wear black, and come by themselves if possible. They'll be able to attend the game for free and be given a catered meal.

So far, Hines said on Thursday that 113 people have signed, but is hoping to reach more if she can.

"I'm looking forward to it because a lot of my girls I haven't seen for a long time," she said.

Those interested in performing during halftime need to contact Hines at 502-419-2277.