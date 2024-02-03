AlUla Tour: Britain's Simon Yates wins title after claiming the final stage

Simon Yates has been a professional cyclist since 2014

Britain's Simon Yates won the final stage of the AlUla Tour to claim the overall race win by three seconds in Saudi Arabia.

After the final climb up Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, Yates beat Belgium's William Lecerf and New Zealand's Finn Fisher-Black in a sprint to the finish.

Yates, 31, collected a 10-second time bonus for winning the stage, which proved enough to take the title.

I was bit nervous, I wasn't sure I'd won it," said Jayco-AlUla rider Yates.

"My form is pretty good. I've still got work to do. It's a been a good early part of the year."

In the general classification, Lecerf came second and Fisher-Black third.

Stage result

1. Simon Yates, Jayco AlUla (GB) 3 hours, 24 minutes 37 seconds

2. William Lecerf, Soudal-Quick Step (Bel) Same time

3. Fin Fisher-Black, UAE Team Emirates (NZ)

4. Rafal Majka, UAE Team Emirates (Pol) +2secs

5. Pierre Latour, Total Energies (Fra) +5secs

General classification

1. Simon Yates, Jayco AlUla (GB) 18 hours, 37minutes 05 seconds

2. William Lecerf, Soudal-Quick Step (Bel) +3secs

3. Fin Fisher-Black, UAE Team Emirates (NZ) Same time

4. Matteo Sobrero, BORA-hansgrove (Ita) +12secs

5. Gianluca Brambilla, Pro cycling team (Ita) +18secs