Altuve, Stanton headline Silver Slugger Award winners

The 2017 Silver Slugger Award winners were announced on Thursday as some of MLB's best hitters were highlighted, led by Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Houston Astros all saw multiple players take home shimmering silver trophies for their brilliant 2017 seasons.

Here's a list of the 2017 Silver Slugger Award winners:

National League

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

Buster Posey, C, Giants

Adam Wainwright, P, Cardinals

American League

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

Justin Upton, OF, Tigers/Angels

Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals

Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros

George Springer, OF, Astros

Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners

Each of the 18 winning players takes home a beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award from Louisville Slugger in honour of his achievements.

The Silver Slugger Award is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball, with the top players at each position in each league selected in a vote by MLB coaches and managers.