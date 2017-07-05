MLB: Altuve makes MVP case while leading Astros past Braves

Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, and Aaron Judge are the names most often used in relation to the best players in MLB right now. Jose Altuve reminded everyone he should be on the list in the Houston Astros' 16-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Houston's second baseman Altuve went three for five with a home run, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, upping his average to a silky .330 on the season on Tuesday.

Altuve now has 12 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases this season.

If not for Judge's magnificent rookie campaign for the New York Yankees, Altuve would be the unquestioned leader in the American League (AL) MVP race.

The in-form Boston Red Sox accounted for the Texas Rangers 11-4, the Toronto Blue Jays upstaged the Yankees 4-1, reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs lost 6-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Minnesota Twins were 5-4 winners against the Los Angeles Angels, the Philadelphia Phillies were blanked 3-0 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Kansas City Royals defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-3 and the Cincinnati Reds saw off the Colorado Rockies 8-1.

Elsewhere, the Washington Nationals eased past the New York Mets 11-4, the Detroit Tigers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3, the Miami Marlins were too good for the St Louis Cardinals 5-2, the Oakland Athletics topped the Chicago White Sox 7-6, the Baltimore Orioles went down 6-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Diego Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 and the Los Angeles Dodgers trumped the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

BENINTENDI ENJOYS BREAKOUT GAME

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi turned in the best performance of his young career against the Rangers. Benintendi went five for five with two home runs, a double, four runs scored and six RBIs.

Nationals sluggers Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper led Washington. Harper went three for four with three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk, while Nats team-mate Murphy went four for five with a run scored and five RBIs. Murphy is now hitting .341 this season.

Andrew McCutchen is back. The five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP had seen his career hit a wall during the last season-plus, but he went three for four with two solo home runs against the Phillies. McCutchen, who was hitting just .223 after May, is now up to .288.

Corey Kluber broke an Indians record by recording his fifth straight outing with 10-plus strikeouts. Kluber allowed just one run in eight innings, while striking out 10 Padres batters, including Wil Myers in all four of his at-bats.

ROYALS PUMMEL HERNANDEZ

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez was lit up for six runs (five earned) in six innings against the Royals. Hernandez gave up two home runs, walked four batters and struck out five while scuttling to 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA this season.

DESTRUCTIVE JUDGE

Judge left a dent, literally, in Yankee Stadium with his 28th home run of the season.

RAYS AT CUBS

The Cubs will try to head back in the right direction by sending struggling John Lackey (5-9, 5.24 ERA) to the mound to face off against Blake Snell (0-5, 5.36 ERA) on Wednesday. The Cubs are now three-and-a-half games behind the Brewers in the NL Central, and Milwaukee are showing they are not a fluke. Something is going to have to click for the Cubs after the All-Star break in order to save the season.