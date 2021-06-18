Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) hits a three-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    2/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) hits a three-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, right, celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    3/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, right, celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    4/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    5/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his RBI ground-rule double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    6/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his RBI ground-rule double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides safely into second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Danny Mendick reaches for the throw from third baseman Yoan Moncada during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. Moncada was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    7/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides safely into second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Danny Mendick reaches for the throw from third baseman Yoan Moncada during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. Moncada was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Abraham Toro (13) celebrates with Yuli Gurriel after both scored on Toro's home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    8/8

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Abraham Toro (13) celebrates with Yuli Gurriel after both scored on Toro's home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) hits a three-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, right, celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his RBI ground-rule double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides safely into second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Danny Mendick reaches for the throw from third baseman Yoan Moncada during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. Moncada was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Abraham Toro (13) celebrates with Yuli Gurriel after both scored on Toro's home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night.

“He continues to amaze us hitting the ball out of the ballpark," manager Dusty Baker said of Altuve, who leads the team with 16 homers. “We'll take all he can give us.”

Jose Urquidy (5-3) pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago's powerful lineup, backed by a three-run shot from Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight.

There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease (5-3) into the seats in right field.

Toro, who entered without an RBI in six games this season, drove in two runs with a single during Houston’s four-run fourth and hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.

Baker has been impressed with Toro's performance since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. The Astros will need his contributions, with third baseman Alex Bregman out indefinitely with a quadriceps injury.

“It’s good to come up here and see that your hard work and improvements paid off so quickly," Baker said. “With Bregman out, everybody has to do a little bit more. He did a lot more."

Altuve homered off Matt Foster, a solo shot with one out in the sixth. The star second baseman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning against Texas on Tuesday night before slugging two homers in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.

“I’m not going up there trying to hit a homer," Altuve said. “But I’m getting good pitches and hitting the ball pretty hard. I’m just happy we’re winning some games."

Cease yielded four hits and a season-high seven runs — six earned — in 3 1/3 innings to tie his shortest start of the season.

“He’s been outstanding," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Today was the first game where his secondary stuff was inconsistent."

Cease settled down after Brantley’s homer and retired his next nine batters before getting into trouble in the fourth. He walked Yuli Gurriel to start the inning before plunking Yordan Alvarez.

Carlos Correa’s ground-rule double scored Gurriel to make it 4-0. Toro’s single came next to put Houston up 6-0.

“They’re obviously a good offensive team and if you put them in hitters' counts it’s going to be tough," Cease said.

Toro stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cease walked Jason Castro with one out to end his night. Zack Burdi took over, and Altuve scored Toro with a sacrifice fly.

Urquidy permitted four hits and two runs with five strikeouts. He retired 10 straight before Brian Goodwin opened the sixth with a double. Goodwin moved to third on a groundout by Tim Anderson for the second out and scored on a single by Adam Engel that made it 7-1.

Yoán Moncada walked, and a single by José Abreu scored another run to cut the lead to 7-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Adam Eaton was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. Burdi was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Astros: Bregman was placed on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps after he was injured Wednesday night. Baker said there isn’t currently a timetable for Bregman's return. ... C Garrett Stubbs was recalled from Sugar Land to take Bregman's roster spot.

SEPTUAGENARIANS

La Russa, who is 76, and Baker, who turned 72 this week, are the two oldest managers in the majors, and Thursday night marked the first MLB game with two managers who were 70 or older since San Francisco’s Felipe Alou (71) and Washington’s Frank Robinson (70) met on Aug. 2, 2006.

It was the first meeting between La Russa and Baker since Sept. 4, 2011, when Baker’s Reds beat the Cardinals 3-2.

UP NEXT

Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.89 ERA) will oppose Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.98) when the series continues Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • White Sox vs. Astros Highlights

    Brantley, Altuve, Toro lead Astros to 10-2 win

  • Jose Altuve's leadoff home run

    Jose Altuve leads off the game for the Astros with a home run to left-center field, giving the Astros an early 1-0 lead

  • Dylan Cease fails to get out of the 4th inning as the Chicago White Sox fall to the Houston Astros 10-2

    HOUSTON — Dylan Cease didn’t make it out of the fourth inning Thursday, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 in front of 21,795 at Minute Maid Park. Cease allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅓ innings. He matched a season high in earned runs and a season low in innings. An infield hit and a fielder’s choice/throwing error by ...

  • Braves' Morton loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Cardinals

    Braves starter Charlie Morton lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning when Paul Goldschmidt singled for the St. Louis Cardinals. Morton hit Matt Carpenter with a pitch in the third inning Thursday night and also drilled Dylan Carlson in the fourth, the only baserunners he allowed before Goldschmidt ripped a full-count sinker, the 10th pitch of his at-bat. The 37-year-old Morton entered the seventh with six strikeouts and 72 pitches thrown.

  • Richardson stands out on track with long nails, fast times

    Those long, colorful fingernails might remind track fans of Flo-Jo. Now, Sha’Carri Richardson wants to flash speed that conjures images of the late, great American sprinter, as well. The 21-year-old Richardson enters as the favorite in the 100 meters at U.S. Olympic track and field trials this week, where a win would put her on a list of American champions that includes world-record holder Florence Griffith Joyner.

  • Yankees vs Blue Jays: Giancarlo Stanton talks 'time to step up' for Bombers | Yankees Post Game

    After the New York Yankees completed a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 8-4 win on Thursday night, Giancarlo Stanton talked about how it's time for the Bronx Bombers to "step up" as they emerge from their early season struggles.

  • Rangers vs Astros highlights

    Altuve, McCormick each belt two homers in 8-4 win

  • Slow poke: Hendricks wins 7th start in row, Cubs blank Mets

    Kyle Hendricks is showing velocity isn't everything. Without throwing a single pitch that reached 90 mph, Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings Thursday night to win his career-best seventh straight start and lead the Chicago Cubs over the New York Mets 2-0. “It obviously has become more of a velocity game, but there are still guys that go out and can pitch,” Hendricks said.

  • Clutch Alex Verdugo becoming must-watch breakout star for Red Sox

    Not only is Alex Verdugo proving to be a potent big-league hitter, he's brought an energy to the 2021 Red Sox that's refreshing and infectious. Our John Tomase discusses his impact.

  • Work comes 1st to make sure Jones boosts Titans' offense

    The phrase “Pick your poison” has been used a lot to describe the Tennessee offense since the Titans traded for Julio Jones. “A ton of quote unquote potential, but at this point potential doesn't really get you a whole lot," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. The Titans have ranked among the NFL's best offenses since Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback in October 2019.

  • Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

    Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13. Yandy Díaz and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who won Monday night’s opener but dropped the next two.

  • EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

    The U.S. government is catching up with Black people who have been commemorating the end of slavery in the United States for generations with a day called “Juneteenth.” President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. The Senate approved the bill unanimously; only 14 House Republicans — many representing states that were part of the slave-holding Confederacy in the 19th century — opposed the measure.

  • McCormick's two diving grabs

    Chas McCormick runs to make a diving catch in right field to rob Danny Mendick of a hit twice in the 3rd and 6th inning

  • Watch: Bryson DeChambeau bombs ... Brooks Koepka's TV interview

    Bryson DeChambeau walked behind another Brooks Koepka television interview ... only this time he jumped into the shot Thursday at Torrey Pines.

  • Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 8-4 win over Blue Jays, including Gio Ushela's all-around excellence

    The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with Thursday's 8-4 win.

  • Ross Stripling 'embarrassed, mortified' about yelling at Panik: 'The most disrespectful thing I’ve ever done'

    Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.

  • Suns giving signed Devin Booker jersey, tickets to fan who beat up Nuggets fan

    After Suns completed the sweep, Phoenix star Devin Booker tweeted a screenshot of the viral video.

  • Ohtani, backed by Ward's slam, leads Angels past Tigers 7-5

    Shohei Ohtani hadn't pitched in front of a full, rowdy crowd at Angel Stadium since he was a major league rookie three years ago, and he had missed the feeling. With 30,709 fans cheering them on, Ohtani and the Angels rode that wave of energy to yet another win. Ohtani yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings, and Taylor Ward hit his first career grand slam in Los Angeles' 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

  • Report: Luka Doncic ‘really upset’ about Mavericks ousting Donnie Nelson

    After Haralabos Voulgaris reportedly gained power within the Mavericks front office and bothered Luka Doncic…

  • US Open Round 1: 'Mr. Mickelson, trouble calling on Line 1'

    Henley admitted surprising even himself. The last time he played the South Course, at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014, he was 8 over through the first 15 holes and missed the cut by six shots. Brooks Koepka was not among them.