Altuve, Blackmon win MLB batting titles

Jose Altuve and Charlie Blackmon earned MLB batting titles as the regular season came to an end.

The 2017 MLB regular season is in the books, and while Jose Altuve and Charlie Blackmon have work remaining in the postseason, the two were crowned champions on Sunday.

Altuve (.346) and Blackmon (.331) owned the highest batting averages in their respective leagues when the season ended, each earning the batting title.

Houston Astros second baseman Altuve is the first player in history to lead either league in hits outright in four straight seasons.

He finished the regular season with 204 hits, 24 home runs and 81 RBIs, helping Houston earn the number two seed in the American League.

Blackmon, who finished with 213 hits for the Colorado Rockies, blasted 37 homers and set a new MLB record with 104 RBIs by a leadoff hitter.

Here are the top three leaders for each major statistical category in MLB this season.

Home runs: Giancarlo Stanton (59), Aaron Judge (52), J.D. Martinez (45).

RBIs: Stanton (132), Nolan Arenado (130), Marcell Ozuna (124).

Hits: Blackmon (213), Altuve (204), Dee Gordon (201).

Runs: Blackmon (137), Judge (128), Stanton (123).

Stolen bases: Gordon (60), Billy Hamilton (59), Trea Turner (45).

On-base percentage: Joey Votto (.454), Mike Trout (.442), Aaron Judge (.422).

Slugging percentage: Stanton (.631), Trout (.629), Judge (.627).

ERA: Corey Kluber (2.25), Clayton Kershaw (2.31), Max Scherzer (2.51).

Wins: Carlos Carrasco (18), Kershaw (18), Kluber (18).

Saves: Alex Colome (47), Greg Holland (41), Kenley Jansen (41).

Innings pitched: Chris Sale (214 1/3), Ervin Santana (211 1/3), Jeff Samardzija (207 2/3).

Strikeouts: Sale (308), Scherzer (268), Kluber (265).

WHIP: Kluber (0.87), Scherzer (0.90), Kershaw (0.95).

Batting average against: Scherzer (.178), Kluber (.193), Robbie Ray (.199).

Holds: Taylor Rogers (30), Nick Vincent (29), Andrew Miller (27).

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Houston Astros 4-3 Boston Red Sox

New York Mets 0-11 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics 5-2 Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8 Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres 4-5 San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners 2-6 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 8-5 Miami Marlins

Baltimore Orioles 0-6 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago White Sox 1-3 Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers 1-5 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 14-2 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 St Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Chicago Cubs